Hexagon Composites Appoints New CEO for Strategic Growth

Hexagon Composites has appointed Dr. Philipp Schramm as its new CEO, effective January 2025, bringing his extensive experience from the automotive industry to drive growth and innovation. Schramm, who has a successful track record at Brose and Webasto, is expected to lead Hexagon in transforming energy solutions and expanding into new markets.

