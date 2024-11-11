News & Insights

Hexagon Agility Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 11, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has acquired Specialty Fleet Services, expanding its mobile service capabilities in the U.S. and Canada. This strategic move aims to enhance Hexagon’s FleetCare network, offering improved aftermarket support for clean fuel fleets and meeting growing market demands. The acquisition aligns with the company’s mission to facilitate the transition from diesel to renewable natural gas vehicles by providing comprehensive maintenance solutions.

