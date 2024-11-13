Heritage Commerce Announces CFO Transition Plan

Heritage Commerce ( (HTBK) ) has shared an update.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced the upcoming departure of CFO Lawrence D. McGovern and the interim appointment of COO Thomas A. Sa as his successor while a permanent replacement is sought. McGovern will remain in a transitional role until February 2025, ensuring a smooth handover. The company assures that McGovern’s exit is not due to financial statement concerns, highlighting Sa’s extensive experience in finance and banking.

