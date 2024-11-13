News & Insights

Stocks

Heritage Commerce Announces CFO Transition Plan

November 13, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heritage Commerce ( (HTBK) ) has shared an update.

Heritage Commerce Corp announced the upcoming departure of CFO Lawrence D. McGovern and the interim appointment of COO Thomas A. Sa as his successor while a permanent replacement is sought. McGovern will remain in a transitional role until February 2025, ensuring a smooth handover. The company assures that McGovern’s exit is not due to financial statement concerns, highlighting Sa’s extensive experience in finance and banking.

Find detailed analytics on HTBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.