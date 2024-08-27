Here's Why You Should Retain Papa John's Stock in Your Portfolio

Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA will likely benefit from digital initiatives, menu innovation and unit-expansion efforts. This and the emphasis on strategic refranchising bode well. However, a challenging macro environment and soft comps are a headwind.



Let’s delve deeper.

Strategic Efforts Aid PZZA’s Prospects

Innovation and Digital Enhancements: Innovation remains key to Papa John’s strategy. The company is expanding its pipeline of differentiated menu offerings, designed to boost customer satisfaction and enhance brand loyalty. Investments in digital platforms are expected to drive higher conversion rates and repeat transactions. The recent app update and improvements in the loyalty program are already showing promising results, with enhanced user experience and streamlined customer journeys.

Improving PZZA’s Value Perception: Papa John's is realigning its marketing and product offerings to better cater to value-conscious consumers. Initiatives such as the launch of the $9.99 cheeseburger pizza and the $10.99 extra-large New York-style pizza have begun to improve the brand's value perception. It is also testing various value offers in certain markets to identify opportunities that are likely to drive growth in restaurant-level profits.

International Growth and Transformation: On the international front, the company is making significant strides in optimizing its operations, particularly in the U.K. It closed 43 underperforming restaurants and refranchised 60, leaving 13 company-owned locations in the U.K. This strategic refranchising is expected to make the U.K. market profitable in the second half of 2024. It is executing a global marketing campaign, ‘Better Get You Some,’ which already started to yield positive results across various regional hubs.

PZZA Headwinds: Dismal Price & Comps Performance



Stock Performance: Year to date, shares of Papa John's have declined 36.3% against the industry’s rise of 0.2%. Softer sales trends driven by macroeconomic pressures and shifts in consumer spending primarily caused the downside.



Dismal Comps Hurt Papa John's: In the second quarter, total comparable sales declined 2.7% year over year compared with a 1.3% fall reported in the prior-year quarter. Domestic company-owned restaurant comps in the quarter fell 4.2% year over year compared with 2.2% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. At North America franchised restaurants, comps fell 3.4% year over year against a 2.3% decline reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps growth at North America restaurants declined 3.6% year over year. The downside was primarily caused by lower transactions attributable to a decline in its organic delivery and a lower estimated year-over-year shift in channel mix.



PZZA anticipates the trend to continue on account of ongoing economic challenges and weakening consumer confidence. The company adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect this cautious outlook, anticipating North America's comparable sales to range from flat to a slight decline for the entirety of 2024.

Time to Keep an Eye on PZZA Stock?

Despite near-term challenges, Papa John’s is strategically positioning itself for long-term success. Its focus on enhancing value perception, driving innovation, optimizing digital channels and improving international operations provides a solid foundation for growth. Investors should consider retaining PZZA stock as the company navigates this transitional phase. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) justifies our thesis.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average. TXRH’s shares have risen 62.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXRH’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates 15.6% and 39.2% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.

Wingstop Inc. WING carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. The stock has surged 148.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests a rise of 36% and 51.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 42.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 2% and 12.7% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.

