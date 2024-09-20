Here's Why You Should Hold Roper Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is witnessing persistent strength in its Deltek, Vertafore, Strata and Aderant businesses under the Application Software segment, driven by growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation. Solid momentum in its ConstructConnect business and robust bookings in the iPipeline business have also been driving the performance of the Network Software segment. In the second quarter of 2024, organic revenues from the Application Software and Network Software segments increased 5% and 2% year over year, respectively.



The solid performance of the Neptune business is supported by the continued demand for ultrasonic metes. The increasing adoption of meter data management software is fostering growth of the Technology enabled Products segment. The segment’s organic revenues grew 5% in the second quarter. For 2024, the company expects total revenues to increase 12% from the year-ago level while organic revenues are projected to rise 6%.



The company remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. In February 2024, ROP completed the acquisition of Procare Solutions, which is expected to expand its software offerings in the education sector. The buyout of Syntellis Performance Solutions in August 2023 strengthened its Strata Decision Technology business.



Also, in August 2024, Roper entered into a deal to acquire Transact Campus for $1.5 billion. The inclusion of Transact’s expertise in campus technology and payment solutions will enable ROP to boost its CBORD business. Acquisitions boosted sales 8% in the second quarter.



Roper remains focused on increasing its shareholders’ wealth through dividend payouts. For instance, in the first six months of the current year, it paid out dividends worth $160.6 million, reflecting an increase of 10.9% year over year. It’s worth noting that in November 2023, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10%.

In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 0.8% against the industry’s 1.1% decline.



However, the company has been dealing with rising costs and expenses. In the first half of 2024, its cost of sales increased 11.8% year over year while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 12%. Also, in 2023, its cost of sales and SG&A expenses climbed 15.5% and 15%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets are pushing up operating expenses.



Despite improvement, supply-chain constraints also continue to be a challenge for Roper. Some of the company’s rf IDEAS product businesses are subject to supply-chain challenges.



High debt levels are an added concern for Roper. At the end of the second quarter, it had a long-term debt (net of the current portion) of $6.92 billion. Its current portion of long-term debt (net) totaled almost $500 million, higher than its cash equivalents of $251.5 million.

Unisys Corporation UIS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



UIS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 87.7%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unisys’ 2024 earnings has remained stable at 24 cents per share.



Cerence Inc. CRNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRNC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 83.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cerence’s fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 92 cents per share.



ServiceNow, Inc. NOW presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for NOW’s 2024 earnings has been stable at $13.75 per share.

