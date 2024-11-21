Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Johnson Controls Now

Johnson Controls International plc JCI has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to continued softness across its Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment. Also, given the company’s extensive international presence, foreign currency headwind is an added uncertainty.



Headquartered in Ireland, the company’s operations include the creation of intelligent buildings, providing efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure. Johnson Controls provides building systems, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls, and security and safety products. JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Business Weakness: JCI is experiencing weakness across its Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment. In the face of challenging market conditions, the Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment has been witnessing continued softness in system sales in China. Johnson Controls expects economic conditions in China to remain soft throughout the remaining of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024), which may impact the performance of the Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment in the near term.



High Costs: The escalating selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses pose a threat to Johnson Controls’ bottom line. Higher insurance recovery costs are pushing up the company’s SG&A expenses. During fiscal 2024, the company witnessed a 5.1% year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses to $5.7 billion.



The impact of these expenditures is evident in the rise of the SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues, which climbed 60 basis points to reach 24.7%. It has been incurring higher corporate costs related to additional IT investments and cybersecurity enhancement costs. High costs and expenses incurred will negatively impact its short-term profitability.



Forex Woes: Johnson Controls’ wide exposure to global markets makes it more vulnerable to forex woes. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar may require the company to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the United States. Thus, adverse currency movements are a worry for the company. Adverse foreign currency translations lowered the company’s sales by $53 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Johnson Controls International plc Price and Consensus

Johnson Controls International plc price-consensus-chart | Johnson Controls International plc Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s 2024 earnings has increased 9.9%.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 50%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for PCH’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased more than 100%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 2.3%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Potlatch Corporation (PCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.