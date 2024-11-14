Here's Why You Should Add HealthEquity Stock to Your Portfolio Now

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY has been gaining from its business model and strategy. The optimism, led by a solid second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance and strength in Health Savings Accounts (“HSA"), is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and the possibility of the integration of acquisitions being unsuccessful are major downsides.

So far this year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 43% against 5.6% decline of the industry.The S&P 500 has increased 26% during the said time frame.

The renowned provider of technology-enabled services platforms for healthcare savings and spending decisions has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion. The company projects 28.2% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. HealthEquity’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.76%.



Let’s delve deeper.

Business Model and Strategy: We are optimistic about HealthEquity’s business model, which is based on a business-to-business-to-consumer distribution strategy. The company believes that there are significant opportunities to expand the scope of services that it provides to its current clients. Per HealthEquity’s management, it has a diverse distribution footprint to attract new clients and network partners. Its sales force calls on enterprise and regional employers in industries across the United States as well as potential Network Partners from among health plans, benefits administrators and retirement plan record keepers.

Strength in HSA: During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, despite inflationary challenges, HealthEquity experienced solid growth in HSA balances, driven by a significant increase in invested assets, which now represent a larger portion of total HSA assets.HealthEquity’s total number of HSAs, as of July 31, 2024, rose 15% year over year. The company reported 711,000 HSAs with investments as of July 31, 2024, up 24% year over year. Total accounts, as of July 31, 2024, rose 9% year over year. This uptick included total HSAs and 6.9 million other consumer-directed benefits (CDB). Total HSA assets at the end of July 31, 2024, rose 27% year over year. This included HSA cash and investments.

Strong Q2 Results: HealthEquity saw solid top and bottom-line performances in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Solid growth in HSAs also drove the top line. The solid uptick in total HSA assets in the reported quarter is promising. The expansion of both margins also bodes well.

The growing number of members choosing to invest in HSAs reflects a positive trend. Additionally, more members are selecting enhanced rates on HSA cash, leading to improved and more consistent custodial yields.

HealthEquity has raised its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2025 on its second-quarterearnings call signaling confidence in its ongoing growth trajectory.

Downsides

Integration of Acquisitions Might be Unsuccessful: The success of HealthEquity’s recent acquisitions depends partly on its ability to realize the anticipated business opportunities by combining the operations of the acquired businesses with its own in an efficient and effective manner. The integration of HealthEquity’s acquisitions could take longer and be costlier than anticipated. It could result in the disruption of the company’s ongoing as well as acquired businesses and harm its financial performance.

Stiff Competition: HealthEquity faces stiff competition in the rapidly evolving and fragmented medical services market. The company’s success, to a substantial extent, depends on consumers' willingness to increase their use of HSAs and other CDBs as well as its ability to increase engagement and demonstrate the value of its services to the existing and potential clients.

Estimate Trend

HealthEquity has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2025. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has moved 0.3% north to $3.09.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $290.5 million, implying a 16.6% rise from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at 71 cents, implying an 18.3% improvement.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

