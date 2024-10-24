Here's Why Wex Stock Plunged Today

Shares of financial technology (fintech) company Wex (NYSE: WEX) plunged on Thursday after reporting financial results for the third quarter of 2024 that fell well below management's prior guidance. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Wex stock was down 14%.

Lower fuel prices hit Wex

Wex is an enterprise fintech company specializing in fuel cards, corporate travel, and benefits-management software. In Q3, the company generated revenue of $665 million, which was a record. But this was only up 2% year over year, and it fell short of management's guidance of $688 million to $698 million.

In short, a large part of Wex's business relies on fuel prices. It takes a cut when customers use its fuel cards, but the cut is smaller when gas prices fall. Q3 fuel prices dropped, resulting in a $21 million headwind. And this headwind caused management to lower its full-year revenue guidance. Previously, it believed it would generate at least $2.68 billion in full-year revenue, but now it believes $2.63 billion will be a best-case scenario.

This lower revenue projection is a big reason why Wex stock is down today.

Could a lower stock price be a good thing?

This lower stock price could be a blessing in disguise for patient, long-term Wex shareholders. Fuel prices will always be a risk for this business. But even when revenue comes up light, profit margins are good. Its Q3 operating margin of 30% was particularly encouraging.

The point is, Wex generates lots of cash even in a slow quarter. And management is aggressively repurchasing shares; its share count is down 12% in just the last two years.

A lower price per share will help Wex's management repurchase more shares with its authorization plan that it recently increased by $1 billion. So while revenue is presently challenged, the share count is coming down, which could help shareholder returns substantially when revenue growth picks back up.

Jon Quast has positions in Wex. The Motley Fool recommends Wex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.