Here's Why Super Micro Computer Stock Fell Again Monday

Management at Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) gave investors a much-anticipated business update last week that did not appease investor concerns. And the company faces yet another major hurdle this week.

Concerns about an upcoming deadline as well as fears of lost business opportunities have the stock sliding today. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, Supermicro shares were starting off the week down by 11.1%. That brings the monthly drop in the stock to about 53%.

Delisting deadline looms

Supermicro provides server stacks and cooling systems for data center computers. Its business had been ramping up quickly with surging revenue as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing accelerated data center growth. But after a short-seller report and the company delaying the release of its 10-K annual report, investors had to question the legitimacy of the company's prior financial results.

Last week Supermicro provided an update saying sales would be slightly lower than prior guidance. It also said an investigation by a special committee found "there is no evidence of fraud or misconduct on the part of management or the Board of Directors."

While that sidesteps a worst-case scenario, the company has yet to file its annual report for its fiscal year ended June 30. It now faces a Nov. 16 deadline to offer a plan to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange to regain compliance according to stock listing rules. A delisting from the major exchange would very likely lead to more selling of Supermicro stock.

Investors are getting ahead of that potential drop by selling shares today, it seems. The move shouldn't be looked at as a buying opportunity either. Reports have also said the company is losing business due to the instability of the situation. Supermicro is best watched from the sidelines unless or until the company shows in its annual report that its business is stable and its financial data is accurate.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $904,692!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.