Here's Why Investors Should Retain Paychex Stock for Now

Paychex, Inc. PAYX has had an impressive run in the past year, gaining 22%. The companyhas an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get the true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

PAYX’s earnings are anticipated to grow 5.5% and 6.6% in fiscal 2025 and 2026, respectively. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3%.

Factors That Augur Well

Paychex aims to meet clients' HR and payroll needs through a comprehensive and flexible service portfolio. The company’s solid business model, diversified products and services and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues witnessed a five-year (2020-2024) CAGR of 5.5%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.

The demand environment for the company’s Management Solutions and PEO and Insurance Solutions remains in good shape. Management Solutions revenues increased 1% year over year in the last reported quarter, driven by an increase in the number of clients served across HCM solutions and client worksite employees for HR Solutions.

PEO and Insurance Solutions revenues increased 7%, driven by expansion in the average number of employees at PEO worksites and increased PEO insurance revenues.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes Paychex a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company paid dividends of $999.6 million, $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion in fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

A Risk

The outsourcing industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Rising talent costs due to competition are a barrier to the industry’s growth. Paychex, being one of the companies in the industry, may be affected.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

