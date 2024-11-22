Here's Why Investors Should Retain MGM Resorts Stock for Now

MGM Resorts International MGM is likely to benefit from solid performances at regional properties in Las Vegas and MGM China. Also, the focus on global expansion and strategic partnerships bodes well. However, elevated expenses remain a concern.

Factors Driving Growth of MGM Stock

MGM’s regional properties remain a cornerstone of its portfolio, consistently delivering stable results. The company benefits from strong market leadership at nearly all regional locations, supported by affluent demographics and low capital requirements. In the third quarter of 2024, revenues from regional properties rose by 3%, while adjusted property EBITDAR grew by 2% year over year. Increased slot handles and rated days, along with $15 million in business interruption insurance proceeds, bolstered results.



Solid performance at MGM China bodes well. During the third quarter, MGM China's net revenues surged 14% year over year to $929.5 million. The upside can be attributed to the ramp-up of operations following the removal of COVID-19-related travel and entry restrictions in the first quarter of 2023. MGM China casino revenues were up 12% year over year to $800 million. Investments in premium mass-market positioning, such as the renovation of villas and suite expansions, highlight MGM’s commitment to capturing long-term growth in Macau. The company’s emphasis on cultural offerings, including the upcoming MGM 2049 show and Poly Museum, is likely to strengthen its appeal to drive visitation and growth in the coming periods.



The digital segment continues to thrive, with BetMGM achieving profitability and record iGaming results in the third quarter. Innovations such as the single-account, single-wallet feature and enhanced parlay products have led to a 70% increase in first-time depositors. MGM’s strategic partnership with Grupo Globo in Brazil opens access to 70 million consumers, aligning with its strategy to expand its digital footprint globally and enter emerging markets.



MGM is leveraging its prime locations, world-class brands and innovative offerings to expand internationally. Major projects in Osaka, the UAE and Thailand, along with efforts to secure a commercial gaming license in New York, highlight the company’s focus on long-term growth. Strategic initiatives like the rebranding of Mandalay Bay’s Delano Tower to a W Resort and its collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy are expected to drive incremental revenue in the coming quarters.

Concerns for MGM Stock



Shares of MGM Resorts have declined 2.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 13.8% growth. The downside was driven by an uncertain macroeconomic environment.



The company has been witnessing elevated operating expenses for some time. During the third quarter, the company reported increased expenses concerning casino, room and food and beverage. During this time, casino expenses were $1.2 billion compared with $1.06 billion reported in the prior-year period. The company is cautious of cost overruns, which are likely to impact the bottom line to some extent in 2024. The company expects operating expenses to grow about low to mid-single-digit in 2024.

MGM’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

MGM Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include:



Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 318.1%, on average. The stock has surged 75.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 16.6% from year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 85.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.2% and 134.3%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 126.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.6% and 71.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

