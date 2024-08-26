Here's Why Investor Should Retain Watsco (WSO) Stock for Now

Watsco, Inc. WSO is benefiting from consistent investments in technological advancements and strategic buyouts. Also, the solid performance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and commercial refrigeration products segments added to the uptrend. It is steadily advancing toward its goal of expanding customer-focused technologies to a growing number of contractors.



Apart from Watsco’s technology investments that are expected to drive future growth, WSO anticipates that industry-driven catalysts will support ongoing growth and profitability. These factors, along with its scale, technology platforms, OEM relationships and entrepreneurial culture, offer competitive advantages that position the company favorably for the long term.



Shares of WSO have increased 24.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s growth of 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSO’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 4.7% and 1.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. However, seasonal sales trends, along with increased costs and expenses, are a concern.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock now.

Factors Driving Watsco’s Growth

Technology Investment to Fuel Growth: Watsco is consistently investing in industry-leading technologies to remodel customer experience. It is using various new technologies to transform the homeowner experience, which will help the company expand its customer base. Currently, it has the industry’s largest database of digitized product information, with more than 1.5 million SKUs being used by more than 375,000 technical contractors and technicians annually via the Product Information Management (PIM) database. Also, its HVAC Pro+ Mobile apps provide customers with real-time access to critical information that improves their speed and productivity. The authenticated user community rose 12% over the 12 months ending Jun 30, 2024, reaching around 60,000 users.



During second-quarter 2024, Watsco’s e-commerce sales, driven by various technology platforms, contributed 36% to total sales and rose 13% year over year. E-commerce growth continued to surpass overall sales growth, including revenues from recently-acquired businesses now using Watsco’s technology. WSO is benefiting from the increasing adoption of its innovative technology platforms by a growing number of contractors. Ongoing updates to these platforms are well-positioned to support the launch of new low GWP A2L systems, aligning with federal regulatory changes that offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years.



Additionally, energy efficiency mandates that took effect last year are driving upgrades to higher efficiency systems. The trend toward electrification of fossil fuel heating also boosted heat pump sales, contributing to continued growth.

Expansion Through Acquisitions: Acquisitions have been Watsco’s preferred mode of solidifying its product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities to increase its customer base and profitability. The company completed 69 acquisitions, which are key drivers of growth and scale. The company's ‘buy and build’ strategy focuses on investing in new locations, expanding product offerings and leveraging its technology platform.



As of June 2024, the company acquired three businesses with collective average sales of about $200 million annually. These new companies helped Watsco reach new markets along with offering investment interests for fostering innovation. In February 2024, the company completed the acquisition of Commercial Specialists, an HVAC & Plumbing distributor, operating at two locations in Southern Ohio.

Strong Liquidity to Reward Shareholders: The company’s robust liquidity positions it well to continue rewarding shareholders. Warsco ended second-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $224.9 million, reflecting an increase from $210.1 million in 2023 end. The company has sufficient funds to meet the short-term obligation of $104.4 million.



Watsco has been paying cash dividends for 50 consecutive years. It has been consistently focusing on sharing its cash flows with shareholders along with maintaining a strong financial position. The company increased dividends consecutively over the last 12 years. On Apr 1, 2024, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $2.70 per share (or $10.80 per share annually).

Concerns

Higher Costs: Watsco is affected by a persisting fixed cost inflation headwind. An increase in variable operating expenses such as freight and delivery costs, temporary labor and fixed costs (like rent) are potential headwinds. In the second quarter, gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 27.1% due to the impact of pricing and sales mix for HVAC equipment.



Seasonality and Weather Woes: Sales of residential central air conditioners, heating equipment, and parts and supplies have historically been seasonal. Watsco’s profitability will be impacted favorably or unfavorably, based on the severity or mildness of weather patterns during the summer or winter selling seasons. The company’s first and fourth quarters of each calendar are severely affected by seasonality due to the nature and timing of HVAC systems replacement.

