Here's Why InterDigital Stock is a Solid Investment Option Now

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. IDCC have surged 89.4% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal have increased a stellar 110.7% over the past year, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Growth Drivers for IDCC

A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. Apart from a strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



InterDigital’s commitment to licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand its core market capability, is laudable. It has leading companies, such as Huawei, Samsung, LG and Apple, under its licensing agreements. The company is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets.



InterDigital aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities, technological know-how and rich industry experience. At the same time, the company intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.

IDCC Offers Solid Outlook

For 2024, with solid traction across the business led by a recent license agreement with Oppo and a binding arbitration agreement with Lenovo, the company expects revenues in the range of $855-$865 million, up from $690-$740 million expected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at $533-$543 million, up from $378-$416 million estimated earlier. IDCC now expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $14.69-$14.99, up from the prior projection of $9.70-$10.95.



With a VGM Score of A, the stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 163.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Other Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a foremost supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resource and finance management. WDAY changes the way analytical insights and contributions to decision-making are made available to businesses by integrating finance and human resources as one system on the cloud.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. Qualcomm is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.

