Here's What to Expect From Amphenol's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of around $75 billion , Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) is a leading electronics manufacturer specializing in connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, and cables. The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company serves diverse markets including automotive, aerospace, industrial, and data communications globally. The company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Prior to the event, analysts anticipate the maker of fiber-optic products to report a profit of $0.45 per share , a 15.4% growth from $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections over the last four quarters. In the most recent quarter, the company exceeded the consensus estimate by a 4.9% margin.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect APH to report EPS of $1.76, up 17.3% from $1.50 in fiscal 2023. Looking forward to fiscal 2025, EPS is expected to surge 14.8% year-over-year to $2.02.

On a YTD basis, APH's shares have increased 25.9% , outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.6% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 17.1% rise over the same period.

On Jul. 18, Amphenol announced a definitive agreement to acquire CommScope’s mobile networks businesses for $2.1 billion in cash, which includes the Outdoor Wireless Networks and Distributed Antenna Systems segments, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. In addition, Amphenol reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion on Jul. 24, driven by strong demand in the defense and communication sectors, along with a 50% increase in its quarterly dividend. However, the stock fell 6.4% on the same day due to concerns over its high valuation compared to industry peers and negative sentiment from analysts downgrading the stock.

Analysts' consensus rating on Amphenol stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 "Strong Buys" and five "Holds." This consensus is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Sell” ratings on the stock.

The average analyst price target for APH is $73.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.7% from current levels.

