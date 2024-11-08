Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Itron a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Itron (ITRI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ITRI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Itron's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Itron's main business drivers.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron Inc is a technology and services company and one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors.



Itron solutions (technology, software, and services) are delivered to users as part of a standalone, one-time purchase or end-to-end solution over multiple years.

The company generates revenues from three operating segments namely Device Solutions, Networked Solutions and Outcomes. Itron’s total revenues for 2023 came in $2.174 billion.



Device Solutions (21% of 2023 revenues) include the offerings of standard gas meters, electricity meters, water meters and communicating meters. These are used for measurement, sensing and control purpose.

Networked Solutions (66.7% of 2023 revenues) comprises products and software used for the implementation, installation, and management of communicating devices and data networks. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions supported by this particular segment include advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), automated meter reading (AMR), distributed energy resource management (DERMs), smart grid and distribution automation and several smart city applications (like smart parking, traffic management, air quality monitoring, electric vehicle charging, digital signage, and mitigation for both gas and water systems).

Outcomes (12.3% of 2023 revenues) segment includes value-added, enhanced software and services. These are used to manage, organize, analyze, and interpret raw and aggregated data to improve decision making, boost operational and resource efficiency along with improvement in grid analytics and deliver improved actionable insights for consumers, utilities, and smart cities.



Itron operates in a competitive space with its primary competitors Landis+Gyr, LM Ericsson Telephone Company, Mueller Water Products, and Xylem, Inc. (formerly Sensus).

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Itron, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $2,977.96, or a gain of 197.80%, as of November 8, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 193.96% and the price of gold increased 120.99% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ITRI too.

Itron’s third-quarter performance was driven by rising demand for its solutions in the energy and water sectors. Sales in the Device Solutions segment grew 11% year over year due to higher demand for smart water and electric solutions. Strength in the Networked Solutions business, bolstered by new projects and ongoing large-scale deployments, is a tailwind. Higher recurring revenue streams, services and software drove the Outcomes segment’s performance. New product launches and solid uptake of the Grid Edge Intelligence solution bode well. Encouraged by strong demand and a favorable customer shipment schedule, Itron has updated its outlook for full-year 2024. It now expects revenues in the $2.428-$2.438 billion band, up from the prior view of $2.385-$2.415 billion. However, high debt burdens and higher operating costs are woes.



Shares have gained 15.49% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

