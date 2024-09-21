Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in New England

Across the U.S., you now need to earn a lot more to be considered “middle class” than you did just a decade ago.

In 2012, a household income of $35,364 qualified you as a member of the middle class; in 2022, a household income of $50,099 was the minimum threshold. Overall, the household income required to be considered middle class in the U.S. has increased by 41.7% during that time frame.

However, the increase in middle-class household income requirements has not been the same in every state. To find the household income needed to be middle class in each New England state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class has changed in these states from 2012 to 2022.

Connecticut

2022 middle-class income range: $60,142 to $180,426

$60,142 to $180,426 2012 middle-class income range: $46,346 to $139,038

$46,346 to $139,038 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 29.8%

Maine

2022 middle-class income range: $45,501 to $136,502

$45,501 to $136,502 2012 middle-class income range: $32,146 to $96,438

$32,146 to $96,438 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 41.5%

Massachusetts

2022 middle-class income range: $64,337 to $193,010

$64,337 to $193,010 2012 middle-class income range: $44,439 to $133,316

$44,439 to $133,316 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 44.8%

New Hampshire

2022 middle-class income range: $60,563 to $181,690

$60,563 to $181,690 2012 middle-class income range: $43,283 to $129,850

$43,283 to $129,850 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 39.9%

Rhode Island

2022 middle-class income range: $54,247 to $162,740

$54,247 to $162,740 2012 middle-class income range: $37,401 to $112,204

$37,401 to $112,204 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 45%

Vermont

2022 middle-class income range: $49,343 to $148,028

$49,343 to $148,028 2012 middle-class income range: $36,112 to $108,336

$36,112 to $108,336 10-year change in middle-class income (%): 36.6%

Changes in the Middle Class in New England vs. Other States

Compared to other areas of the U.S., the growth in the income needed to be considered middle class is among the greatest in two New England states: Rhode Island, which had the No. 9 highest percent change, and Massachusetts, which had the No. 10 highest percent change.

On the other hand, Connecticut had one of the lowest overall percent changes. A 29.8% increase in middle-class income over the past 10 years put Connecticut at No. 47 when all states were ranked.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first sourced the 2012, 2017 and 2022 household median income of every state, as sourced from the 2012, 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these median household incomes isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find middle-class income ranges for each respective year with the following definition: those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the national median income. For each state, GOBaningRates found (1) 2022 middle-class income range; (2) 2017 middle-class income range; (3) 2012 middle-class income range; (4) 10-year change in middle-class income range; and (5) 10-year percent change in middle-class income. All data was collected and up to date as of Apr. 8, 2024.

