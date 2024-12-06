Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Marvell Technology Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marvell Technology (MRVL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MRVL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marvell Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marvell Technology's main business drivers.

Wilmington, DE-based Marvell Technology is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company operates in Bermuda, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



The acquisition of Cavium in July 2018 helped Marvell enhance its product portfolio and access to newer markets. Before the Cavium acquisition, Marvell was mainly known as the leading suppliers of chips for hard disk drives (HDD) used in PCs. Cavium was specialized in offering software compatible processors that enable functionality in data center applications and network connectivity for server and switches.



Therefore, the acquisition helped Marvell expanding its capabilities in the networking market and capture significant market share in the fast-growing data-center space. The strategy also helped Marvell in countering declining chips demand in HDDs due to a weaker PC market. Additionally, the move might put Marvell in a stronger competitive position in the coming years.



Marvell specializes in highly integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices based primarily on ARM designs and sells to both enterprise and consumer customers. It has a significant number of patents in design, software and reference platforms to its credit.



The company’s product line includes application processors, controllers, switches, communications and networking processors and technologies, as well as other SoCs for printers and smart home products. These serve two broad end markets — data center and enterprise networking.



From second-quarter fiscal 2022, Marvell changed its reporting segments from product basis to end market basis. The new reportable end-market business segments are: data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer and industrial. Data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer and industrial end markets contributed 40%, 19%, 22%, 12% and 7%, respectively, to the fiscal 2024 total revenues.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Marvell Technology a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2014 would be worth $7,510.43, or a gain of 651.04%, as of December 6, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 192.72% and the price of gold increased 112.23% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MRVL.

Marvell is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. In the third quarter, its data center end market revenues increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially, propelled by strong revenue growth across artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for PAM products and ZR electro-optics. Completion of inventory digestions is likely to aid growth across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakening consumer spending amid the protracted high inflationary conditions and still-high interest rates is likely to hurt its sales across the Consumer segment. Enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. This is likely to hurt its performance in the near term.

The stock has jumped 20.68% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.