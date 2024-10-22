Herc Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.35, consensus $4.48

Reports Q3 revenue $965M, consensus $931.31M. “In Q3, we significantly outpaced overall industry growth on both a total rental revenue basis and from an organic revenue perspective,” said CEO Larry Silber. “By capitalizing on our broad end-market coverage, diversified product and services offering and expanding share in resilient urban markets, we continue to deliver strong volume and a solid price/mix performance. We increased Q3 rental revenue by 13% to a new quarterly record, primarily reflecting the continued robust growth from mega projects and contributions from our increased branch network and recent acquisitions. This growth was achieved despite a tough year-over-year comparison and a challenging interest rate environment for local-project starts. As we manage the complexities of disparate levels of demand across geographies, end markets and project types, our team is agile and remains focused on aligning costs and balancing fleet, while continuing to support the growth of our business and deliver outstanding customer service.”

