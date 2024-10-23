News & Insights

Herc Holdings price target raised to $250 from $175 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Herc Holdings (HRI) to $250 from $175 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s 50% valuation discount to peers “is likely unsustainable.” Herc has similar fleet, customers, and regional coverage, and macro catalysts favor the company with less mega project risk and more macro upside from local, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

