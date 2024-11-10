News & Insights

HeraMED Secures $1 Million to Boost Maternity Care

November 10, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Limited has successfully secured a $1.02 million investment through an institutional placement, further boosting its financial stability. The funds will help HeraMED enhance its maternity care solutions and expand its grant strategy, aiming to address global healthcare challenges. This strategic move positions the company to make a significant impact in improving pregnancy care outcomes.

