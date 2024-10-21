Hengxin Technology Ltd. Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

Hengxin Technology Ltd. (HK:1085) has released an update.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms. Lin Yubin as the new joint company secretary, succeeding Mr. Chua Kern. Ms. Lin brings extensive experience in corporate secretarial services, although she will work under a waiver period with assistance from Mr. Chan Ting due to unmet qualification requirements. The Board has expressed confidence in Ms. Lin’s capabilities and welcomed her to the role.

