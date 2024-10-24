Hengxin Technology Cancels Extraordinary Meeting and Auditor Appointment

Hengxin Technology Ltd. (HK:1085) has released an update.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. has canceled its extraordinary general meeting, initially set for October 29, 2024, due to the withdrawal of FL Assurance from their proposed audit appointment. Consequently, the scheduled book closure period has also been called off. The company ensures compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and will update investors regarding the auditor appointments soon.

For further insights into HK:1085 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.