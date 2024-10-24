News & Insights

Stocks

Hengxin Technology Cancels Extraordinary Meeting and Auditor Appointment

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hengxin Technology Ltd. (HK:1085) has released an update.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. has canceled its extraordinary general meeting, initially set for October 29, 2024, due to the withdrawal of FL Assurance from their proposed audit appointment. Consequently, the scheduled book closure period has also been called off. The company ensures compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and will update investors regarding the auditor appointments soon.

For further insights into HK:1085 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.