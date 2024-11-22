News & Insights

Hemogenyx Restructures Shares to Attract Investors

November 22, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

HemoGenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (GB:HEMO) has released an update.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is reorganizing its share structure to attract more institutional investors by increasing the perceived value of its shares. The capital reorganization involves a subdivision and consolidation of shares, aimed at supporting the company’s funding needs for advancing clinical trials of its HEMO-CAR-T therapy. This move is crucial for the company to secure sufficient funding and maintain operational capabilities.

