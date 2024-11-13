Helmerich & Payne reports Q4 EPS 76c, consensus 81c

Reports Q4 revenue $694M, consensus $695.24M. President and CEO John Lindsay commented, “The Company delivered on another strong year in fiscal 2024. Our North America Solutions segment was able to maintain its rig count within a relatively narrow-band, accrete market share, and achieve another year of solid economic performance, all despite a roughly 5% decline in the overall U.S. rig count. These results continue to exemplify our relentless focus on creating value for our customers. In our International Solutions segment, fiscal 2024 was historic for a couple of reasons. First, after years of effort and preparation, we won a sizeable tender award with Saudi Aramco and delivered our first rig to Saudi Arabia. Second, we announced our intentions to acquire KCA Deutag, which we believe firmly positions H&P as a global leader in onshore drilling.

