Hellenic Telecom Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA reported a 1.8% increase in group revenues for Q3 2024, driven by strong performance in Greece, with revenue growth in mobile, broadband, TV, and ICT services. Despite challenges in Romania, the company maintained a stable EBITDA and continues to focus on expanding its FTTH and 5G networks. OTE’s strategic initiatives aim to enhance digital services and shareholder value, with plans for substantial investments in network infrastructure.

