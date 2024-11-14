Helius Medical Technologies Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk Due to Stock Price Non-Compliance

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. faces a significant business risk as Nasdaq may delist their Common Stock due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, which could limit transaction abilities and impose additional trading restrictions. The company has until February 5, 2025, to meet the requirement by achieving a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days. Failure to comply within this period, or any extended period granted, could result in delisting, adversely affecting their ability to raise capital and decreasing stock liquidity. This potential delisting could complicate stockholder transactions and harm Helius Medical Technologies’ business and future prospects.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on HSDT stock based on 1 Hold.

To learn more about Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.