Helium Evolution Expands Exploration with New Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated announces promising exploration activities with a new joint well set to be drilled in the Mankota area, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in the helium market. The company holds a 20% interest in the new well, supported by a robust financial position, highlighting its strategic growth plans in a sector with significant potential.

