Heliostar Metals Unveils New Gold Zone Discovery

October 28, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Heliostar Metals (TSE:HSTR) has released an update.

Heliostar Metals has discovered a promising new gold zone at its Ana Paula project in Mexico, with significant drilling results indicating potential expansion of the high-grade gold deposits. The ongoing drill program aims to further explore this new zone and possibly extend the known High Grade Panel, enhancing the project’s value for investors.

