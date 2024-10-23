Heliostar Metals Gains Approval for Mexico Acquisition

Heliostar Metals (TSE:HSTR) has released an update.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. has received regulatory approval from COFECE for its acquisition of the Mexico Business Unit from Florida Canyon Gold Inc., marking a significant step towards expanding its gold production capabilities. The final approval sets the stage for the acquisition to be completed in early November 2024.

For further insights into TSE:HSTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.