Heliostar Metals Gains Approval for Mexico Acquisition

October 23, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Heliostar Metals (TSE:HSTR) has released an update.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. has received regulatory approval from COFECE for its acquisition of the Mexico Business Unit from Florida Canyon Gold Inc., marking a significant step towards expanding its gold production capabilities. The final approval sets the stage for the acquisition to be completed in early November 2024.

