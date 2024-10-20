Helia Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, having repurchased 237,318 ordinary fully paid securities recently. The company’s buy-back initiative is designed to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. This move indicates confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to investors.

