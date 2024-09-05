News & Insights

Helen Of Troy Authorizes Buyback Of $500 Mln Shares

September 05, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its common shares.

The authorization was approved as part of the Board's regular process of reviewing the company's capital allocation and existing authorization.

It is effective August 20, 2024, for a period of three years and replaces Helen of Troy's existing repurchase authorization, of which approximately $245.3 million remained at the time the new authorization was approved.

In total, the $500 million share repurchase authorization represents approximately 43% of the Company's outstanding common stock, based upon the company's closing price on August 20, 2024.

