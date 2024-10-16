Hedge Funds Increase Exposure as Energy and Healthcare Lead Sector Allocations

The Evercore ISI Hedge Fund Survey continues to highlight cautious optimism among hedge fund managers, with exposure levels showing steady progress despite macroeconomic concerns. The survey, which covers 31 long-short equity funds, indicated that both net and gross exposures had increased slightly, reflecting more confidence in the market. Gross exposure rose to 52.7, up from 52.6 last week, showing that managers are gradually adjusting their risk appetite.





In sector allocations, energy remains a standout as hedge funds increased their exposure significantly. The net position for energy is now +60%, indicating the highest confidence level compared to other sectors. Hedge funds have also favored healthcare, which maintained a strong net position of +53%. Meanwhile, technology saw a slight dip in favor, though it remains a key area of focus with a net position of +28%.





Market Overview:





Hedge fund net and gross exposures continued to climb, reflecting cautious optimism in the market recovery.



Energy (XLE) led sector allocations with a net position of +60%, marking it as the most favored sector among managers.



Healthcare also maintained strong favorability with a +53% net position.



Key Points:



Gross exposure in hedge funds rose to 52.7, signaling increased confidence in market conditions.



Energy and healthcare (XLV) remain key sectors, with both sectors showing the highest net positions among fund managers.



Technology (XLK) saw a slight decrease in favorability but continues to be a core focus for hedge fund managers.



Looking Ahead:



Investors will closely watch how hedge funds adjust their exposures as macroeconomic uncertainty persists.



Sector rotations, particularly in energy and healthcare, will be key drivers of fund performance in the coming months.



Hedge fund managers are expected to maintain cautious optimism, with a potential for further increases in exposure as conditions improve.



While hedge fund managers remain cautiously optimistic, the survey data shows they are still adjusting their exposure levels in response to market conditions. Energy and healthcare are emerging as the leading sectors for investment, while technology, though still a significant focus, has seen a slight pullback. Gross exposure continues to increase, suggesting that managers are becoming more comfortable with market risks.Looking forward, it will be critical to observe how these trends evolve, particularly as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. Energy’s strong performance, in particular, could continue to drive hedge fund allocations, while other sectors may experience shifts in sentiment depending on broader market developments.

