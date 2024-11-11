Hecla Mining price target lowered to $6.60 from $6.90 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor lowered the firm’s price target on Hecla Mining (HL) to $6.60 from $6.90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. On November 6, 2024, Hecla Mining announced its financial and operating results for Q3 2024. Results were mixed compared to Roth’s expectations. Additionally, the company lowered 2024 production guidance and gave a weak outlook for 2025 at Keno Hill, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.