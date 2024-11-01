News & Insights

Stocks

HeartCore Enterprises Shifts CMS to SaaS Model

November 01, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( (HTCR) ) is now available.

HeartCore Enterprises has transitioned its CMS platform to a SaaS model, utilizing AWS infrastructure to enhance user experience and expand market reach. This strategic move aims to diversify revenue streams and offers businesses a more accessible CMS solution. Despite an initial error in projected growth rates, HeartCore anticipates a 15% increase in sales, reflecting its commitment to stable growth and expanding its customer base.

Learn more about HTCR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.