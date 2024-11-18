Healthpeak Properties Highlights 2024 Guidance at REITworld

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is gearing up to present new materials at the Nareit’s REITworld 2024 Investor Conference, highlighting increased guidance for 2024. This move is accompanied by detailed reconciliations of updated guidance ranges, providing crucial insights for investors. Despite uncertainties in the financial landscape, Healthpeak remains focused on strategic expansions, including their merger with Physicians Realty Trust, aiming to unlock synergy benefits and growth opportunities.

