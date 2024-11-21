Health and Plant Protein Group Strengthens Leadership Team

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited (AU:HPP) has released an update.

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited has announced key appointments in its leadership team, with Albert Tse as Executive Director, Christina Chen as Non-Executive Director, and Hugh Robertson also joining as a Non-Executive Director. These strategic additions are expected to leverage their extensive experience in private equity, consumer goods, and corporate advisory to drive the company’s growth. Deane Conway, appointed as Company Secretary, will oversee the company’s financial reporting and post-divestment strategies.

