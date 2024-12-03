Headwaters Co., Ltd. Posts Strong Q3 2024 Results

Headwaters Co., Ltd. (JP:4011) has released an update.

Headwaters Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net sales rising by 16.9% to ¥2,087 million and profit attributable to owners up by 171.2% to ¥145 million. The company’s financial stability is underscored by a solid equity-to-asset ratio of 71.4%, though dividend payments remain at zero. Headwaters has also revised its full-year forecast, anticipating continued growth across key financial metrics.

