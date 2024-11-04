News & Insights

HDFC Bank’s HDB Financial Services IPO Update

November 04, 2024

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, has revised its filing for an Initial Public Offering, increasing the offer for sale amount to ₹100,000 million. This move reflects their intention to raise a substantial capital, attracting attention from investors in the financial markets. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹25,000 million, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

