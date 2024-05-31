News & Insights

HDFC Bank Subsidiary Invests in TruBoard Tech

May 31, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Hdfc Bank (HDB) has released an update.

HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, has acquired an 8.5% stake in TruBoard Technologies Private Limited, a company specializing in technology solutions for the real estate sector. The investment, part of their H@ART initiative, involves the purchase of 1,043 equity shares at a total cost of INR 7,28,817. TruBoard, which has yet to commence operations and shows no turnover for the past three fiscal years, is based in Mumbai, India.

