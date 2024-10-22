HBT Financial price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nathan Race lowered the firm’s price target on HBT Financial (HBT) to $24 from $25 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes HBT generated strong Q3 results highlighted by stronger revenue via net interest income upside with net interest margin expansion and greater core fee income growth.

