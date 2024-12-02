Hazer Group Lands $6.2 Million Grant for Decarbonisation

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hazer Group Ltd has secured a $6.2 million grant from the Western Australian Government’s Lower Carbon Grants Program to advance its technology for decarbonisation. This funding will support the scale-up of Hazer’s commercial reactor, essential for their 2025-2026 work program. The grant highlights Hazer’s role in driving innovative climate solutions in Australia and globally.
For further insights into AU:HZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
- Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe
- The Race to Replace Gelsinger is On at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.