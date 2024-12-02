News & Insights

Stocks

Hazer Group Lands $6.2 Million Grant for Decarbonisation

December 02, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hazer Group Ltd has secured a $6.2 million grant from the Western Australian Government’s Lower Carbon Grants Program to advance its technology for decarbonisation. This funding will support the scale-up of Hazer’s commercial reactor, essential for their 2025-2026 work program. The grant highlights Hazer’s role in driving innovative climate solutions in Australia and globally.

For further insights into AU:HZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.