Hazer Group Lands $6.2 Million Grant for Decarbonisation

Hazer Group Ltd has secured a $6.2 million grant from the Western Australian Government’s Lower Carbon Grants Program to advance its technology for decarbonisation. This funding will support the scale-up of Hazer’s commercial reactor, essential for their 2025-2026 work program. The grant highlights Hazer’s role in driving innovative climate solutions in Australia and globally.

