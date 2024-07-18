Haystack Oncology And Lisata Therapeutics Partner To Evaluate Efficacy Of Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

(RTTNews) - Haystack Oncology, a Quest Diagnostics (DGX) company, and Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced Thursday a research collaboration to use the Haystack MRD Technology to evaluate efficacy of Pancreatic Cancer Therapy.

Lisata will deploy the highly sensitive Haystack MRD technology for the detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in a clinical study evaluating certepetide plus chemotherapy as an investigational treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In the FORTIFIDE study, Lisata is investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its lead product candidate, certepetide, when given as a 4-hour continuous infusion in combination with standard-of-care treatment in subjects with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) who have progressed on FOLFIRINOX, a treatment for pancreatic cancer.

As part of this research, Lisata has engaged Haystack to use its MRD technology to measure serum ctDNA levels at multiple timepoints in patients throughout the study as an exploratory endpoint for analyzing the early therapeutic effect of certepetide.

Certepetide is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

