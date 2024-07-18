News & Insights

Markets
DGX

Haystack Oncology And Lisata Therapeutics Partner To Evaluate Efficacy Of Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

July 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Haystack Oncology, a Quest Diagnostics (DGX) company, and Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced Thursday a research collaboration to use the Haystack MRD Technology to evaluate efficacy of Pancreatic Cancer Therapy.

Lisata will deploy the highly sensitive Haystack MRD technology for the detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in a clinical study evaluating certepetide plus chemotherapy as an investigational treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In the FORTIFIDE study, Lisata is investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its lead product candidate, certepetide, when given as a 4-hour continuous infusion in combination with standard-of-care treatment in subjects with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) who have progressed on FOLFIRINOX, a treatment for pancreatic cancer.

As part of this research, Lisata has engaged Haystack to use its MRD technology to measure serum ctDNA levels at multiple timepoints in patients throughout the study as an exploratory endpoint for analyzing the early therapeutic effect of certepetide.

Certepetide is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGX
LSTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.