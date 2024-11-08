News & Insights

Stocks

Haymaker Acquisition Announces Leadership Changes

November 08, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Haymaker Acquisition Corporation 4 Class A ( (HYAC) ) is now available.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 announced leadership changes as Andrew R. Heyer stepped down from his roles as director, CEO, and chairman, transitioning to vice president. Christopher Bradley, previously CFO and secretary, is appointed to fill these positions. Bradley’s term extends to the next annual meeting, with no family ties or transactions prompting this change.

See more insights into HYAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.