Haymaker Acquisition Announces Leadership Changes

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 announced leadership changes as Andrew R. Heyer stepped down from his roles as director, CEO, and chairman, transitioning to vice president. Christopher Bradley, previously CFO and secretary, is appointed to fill these positions. Bradley’s term extends to the next annual meeting, with no family ties or transactions prompting this change.

