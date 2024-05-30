Hawsons Iron Ltd Calls for Shareholder Votes

News & Insights

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd invites shareholders to its General Meeting on July 2, 2024, at the company’s Brisbane office, emphasizing the importance of their votes. Shareholders are encouraged to review the accompanying Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form, and to submit their votes or confirm attendance by June 30. The meeting will address resolutions pertinent to shareholders’ interests, and voting eligibility is determined by shareholder status as of the specified date.

