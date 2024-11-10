News & Insights

Hastings Technology Metals’ Strategic Moves in Rare Earths

November 10, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has clarified recent media speculation, confirming that the funds from Exchangeable Notes issued to Wyloo Consolidated were used to acquire a 21.5% stake in Neo Performance Materials Inc. Additionally, the company secured $5 million in Project Loan Notes to support the development of its Yangibana Rare Earths and Niobium Project. These financial moves highlight Hastings’ strategic positioning in the rare earths market, aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for critical components in advanced technologies.

