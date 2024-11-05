Harworth Group Launches Employee Share Option Scheme

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.
Harworth Group PLC has granted share options to eligible employees under its Save As You Earn Scheme with an exercise price of £1.46. Key managerial figures, including CEO Lynda Shillaw, participated in this initiative, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee investment. The scheme aims to align employee interests with company growth, potentially impacting future stock performance.
