Harworth Group Awards Shares to Key Executive

November 14, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group PLC has granted its Chief Investment Officer, Jonathan Haigh, a significant award of 106,173 ordinary shares under its 2019 Restricted Share Plan. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize key management figures through stock-based remuneration, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

Tags

Stocks
