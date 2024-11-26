News & Insights

Harvey Norman Expands Flagship Strategy Across Global Markets

November 26, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (AU:HVN) has released an update.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd is pushing forward with its flagship strategy, enhancing its presence across eight countries, including major expansions in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. The company highlights its successful stores, like the flagship in Singapore’s Millenia Walk, and plans for significant growth with a new complex in Zagreb, Croatia. This strategy aims to set a benchmark for retail excellence and capture market share by leveraging deep market insights and operational expertise.

