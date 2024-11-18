Harvest Technology Group Secures Investments and Restructures for Growth

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.
Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has transitioned to a sales-driven organization, securing significant new investments, including a major $2.2 million contribution with more to follow. After completing a successful restructuring that reduced its breakeven point substantially, the company has launched a new Professional Services offering and is finalizing major contracts, setting a confident path toward profitability.
