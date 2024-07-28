Harris Campaign Raises $200M, Gains 170K Volunteers in a Week

Kamala Harris's presidential campaign has experienced a significant surge, raising $200 million and enlisting 170,000 new volunteers in the week following her nomination as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. This boost in support comes as Republicans intensify their criticism of Harris's tenure as vice president, setting the stage for a fiercely contested election against former President Donald Trump.





President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid and endorse Harris has reshaped the Democratic campaign's dynamics. With polls indicating a tight race, Harris has secured support from a majority of delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention, solidifying her position as the presumptive nominee. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison confirmed that the official vote would take place on August 1.





Market Overview:





Harris's campaign raises $200 million in a week.



170,000 new volunteers join the campaign.



Polls show Harris and Trump nearly tied.



Key Points:



Harris secures majority delegate support for nomination.



Trump's campaign reports significant fundraising lead.



Democratic National Convention vote set for August 1.



Looking Ahead:



Harris's campaign energized following Biden's withdrawal.



Republican attacks on Harris intensify as campaign progresses.



Close race expected with ongoing strategic positioning.



Harris's emergence as the Democratic frontrunner has reinvigorated the campaign, addressing concerns about Biden's ability to secure a victory against Trump. As the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to serve as U.S. vice president, Harris faces intensified scrutiny from Republican opponents. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republicans have been vocal in their criticism, suggesting that the Democratic campaign may distance itself from certain policies of the Biden administration.The race is expected to be closely contested, with both campaigns preparing for a rigorous battle in the coming months. Harris's recent gains in the polls highlight the fluidity of the race, underscoring the significance of the upcoming debates and campaign strategies. The outcome remains uncertain, with both candidates seeking to mobilize their bases and appeal to und

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.